Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Incyte worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after acquiring an additional 798,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 22.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after acquiring an additional 115,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $53.74. 430,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

