Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCO opened at $362.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $368.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

