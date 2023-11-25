Huntington National Bank Acquires 402 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $478.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

