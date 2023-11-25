Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $81.45 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,322 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $81,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yum China by 11.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.