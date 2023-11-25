Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $58,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

