Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,906,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $289,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

