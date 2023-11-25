Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 67,629 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,629 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $292,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $353.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

