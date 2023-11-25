Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,541,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,605,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $199,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $259,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

