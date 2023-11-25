Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,732 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.67% of Constellation Brands worth $302,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE STZ opened at $238.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

