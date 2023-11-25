ECARX (ECX) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.85 ECARX Competitors $1.78 billion $40.92 million 7.48

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -373.04% -219.48% -18.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ECARX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1851 3157 85 2.53

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

