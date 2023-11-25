D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bunge Global by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Bunge Global by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

