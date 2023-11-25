Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 266,976 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,976 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $109,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,597.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after acquiring an additional 244,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

