Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 17,195 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $113,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,739,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

