Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Carlisle Companies worth $296,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $275.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.44. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.