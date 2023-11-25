Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,501 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $282.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

