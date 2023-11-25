Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 240,782 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,782 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 1,091,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,703. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

