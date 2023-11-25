Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 12,951 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of STERIS worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,756,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

STERIS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 135,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

