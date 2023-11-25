Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,278 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,507. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

