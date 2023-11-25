Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.73. The stock had a trading volume of 309,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.17.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

