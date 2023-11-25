Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 131,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,516.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

