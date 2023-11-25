Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 646,451 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3,517.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 1,956,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,959,966. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,888 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

