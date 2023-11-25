Bridgewater Associates LP Has $17.26 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,252 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.14% of H World Group worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.64 million. On average, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

