Bridgewater Associates LP Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after buying an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.69. The stock had a trading volume of 689,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $258.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

