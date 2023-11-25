Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 462,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

