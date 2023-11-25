Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 4,794 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LH traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.72. 221,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

