Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 652.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 340,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

