Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 795.17 ($9.95).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.26) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

LON VTY opened at GBX 811 ($10.15) on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 966.50 ($12.09). The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 803.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

In related news, insider Paul Whetsell acquired 5,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of £34,150 ($42,724.88). In other news, insider Paul Whetsell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.54) per share, for a total transaction of £34,150 ($42,724.88). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 1,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £9,050 ($11,322.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 11,018 shares of company stock worth $8,289,526 in the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

