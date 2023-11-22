Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $9.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vertex Energy by 49.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

