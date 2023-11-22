Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.66. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

