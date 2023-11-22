Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.66 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 15.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

