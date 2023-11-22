Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Tuniu Stock Performance

TOUR opened at $1.07 on Friday. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tuniu by 117.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

