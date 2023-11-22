Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.35.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.