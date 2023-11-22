StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

