StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $2.48 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

