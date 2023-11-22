Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

SCM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.