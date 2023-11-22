Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.68.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.81 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,967,513 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

