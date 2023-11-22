Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

