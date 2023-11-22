Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

