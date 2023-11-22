Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.28 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

