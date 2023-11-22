Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park City Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.