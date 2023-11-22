Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $82.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of PZZA opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

