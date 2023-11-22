Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Acquires $15,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMERGet Free Report) Director Peter A. Md Demopulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,516 shares in the company, valued at $319,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omeros Stock Down 4.0 %

OMER stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omeros

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.