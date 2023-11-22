Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Acquires $15,300.00 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Md Demopulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,516 shares in the company, valued at $319,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omeros Stock Down 4.0 %

OMER stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

