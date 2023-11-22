Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

ODC stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 239.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 107.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

