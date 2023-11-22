Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.96%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

