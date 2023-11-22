nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after acquiring an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.