Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $258.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Nordson stock opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,619,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

