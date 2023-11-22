Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 1.7 %

Neonode stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

