Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.66 on Friday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
