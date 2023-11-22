Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.66 on Friday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of -0.55.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

