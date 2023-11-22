Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $59.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.
KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Shares of KTB opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $53.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
