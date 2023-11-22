Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $914,225.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

